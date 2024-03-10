RIYADH — In a recent report by the Ministry of Commerce, it was revealed that the number of commercial records for institutions and companies owned by women reached 476,040 by the end of 2023, highlighting the increasing role of women in the entrepreneurial landscape of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement, made in conjunction with International Women's Day, underscores the Kingdom's progress in supporting women's economic participation.

The Riyadh region leads with the highest number of women's commercial records at 124,107, followed closely by the Makkah region with 106,818, and the Eastern Region with 62,041. The Asir region also showed significant activity, ranking fifth with 37,671 records.

These commercial endeavors by women span across various sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, information and communications technology, administrative services, professional, scientific, and technical activities, transportation and logistics services, real estate, and construction.

