Jeddah: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's iniative to build a regional Center for Climate Change, and its role in paying attention to meteorology, highlighting its contributions towards the Organization and meteorology in general, represented in the efforts made by the National Center of Meteorology and what it is doing in the service of the region.



In a statement on the occasion of World Meteorological Day, the WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas stressed that the Kingdom has a major role in the regional system and pays great attention to climate change, as it has established a center specialized in climate change as part of the meteorological service, because climate represents an urgent issue after its effects have become visible all over the world.



Taalas also talked about the recent reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and a number of indicators related to climate change, including rising temperatures and breaking all records, pointing out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of this international scene, and there is a global focus on climate adaptation, which represents a big challenge.



At the Green Middle East Summit recently hosted by Riyadh, the Kingdom announced the establishment of three regional centers: the Regional Center for Climate Change, the Regional Center for Early Warning of Dust Storms and the Regional Program for Cloud Rainfall, as a Saudi initiative to contribute to preserving the local and regional environment and support the efforts of countries in this regard.