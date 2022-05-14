ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today mourned the passing of the leader of the nation and patron of its march, late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died today, Friday, May 13.

"With hearts satisfied with God's destiny, we bid farewell to the righteous son of the Emirates, the leader of the path of empowerment, and pioneer of sincerely patriotic work: My brother and mentor, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His successful journey will continue to be an exhaustible well of giving to our nation and our people. May God bless him with His vast mercy and dwell him in His vast gardens."