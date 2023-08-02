ARAR — The Jadidat Arar land port in the Northern Border Region has been one of the major gateways for commercial movement between Saudi Arabia and Iraq over the past two years with the volume of bilateral trade exchange in the first half of 2023 hitting about SR913.1 million.

According to a study conducted by the region's Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the trade movement between the Kingdom and Iraq, the commercial movement witnessed growth in March 2023 reaching about SR381 million from about SR305 million in January.

As for Saudi Arabia's exports to Iraq, it reached about SR372.4 million in March, compared to SR294 million in January.

The study revealed that the Kingdom's imports from Iraq witnessed a drop from SR11.5 million in January to SR8.6 million in March.

Saudi Arabia mainly exported to Iraq aluminum and aluminum products, devices and electrical equipment and their parts, food grains, flour, milk, eggs, edible animal products, and mineral products

While it imported gum, vegetable saps, sugar, and copper, among other products.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).