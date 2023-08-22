Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has announced a 35% year-on-year increase in registered holding companies, which it said reflected the confidence and interest of international investors in the UAE.

The UAE economic zone, which hosts 18,000 companies and offers services including free zone and non-free zone business licences, said the number of holding companies had risen to 329 in the first eight months of the year.

RAKEZ introduced the holding company structure in 2020.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com