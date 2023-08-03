Business activity in the UAE's non-oil sector continued to expand last month as output levels rose but the level of activity slipped from its June heights

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56 in July, from 56.9 in June, but remained firmly above the 50 mark, which signals growth in activity.

Higher output was accompanied by higher sales, but at a weaker pace as some businesses reported competitive pressures, the report said.

"The latest PMI data pointed to a slight recalibration of the strength of the UAE non-oil economy in July, as new business growth slowed from its four-year high in June and the output expansion subsequently lessened," said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rise in new orders impelled firms to expand hiring leading to moderate rise in employment. Despite this, backlogs of work rose due to demand pressure, project hold-ups and delays in client payments and shipments.

Firms also reported improvement in supplier delivery times and an easing of cost pressures in July, as the rate of overall input price inflation softened to a three-month low.

Looking ahead, firms were upbeat about output expectations due to improving economic conditions, greater marketing and sales pipelines.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

