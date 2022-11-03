The UAE’s non-oil private sector maintained robust growth in October supported by faster increases in both output and new orders leading to more jobs being added, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged higher to 56.6 in October, from 56.1 in September, and was only just below August's three-year high of 56.7. Readings above 50.0 indicate expansion in activity.

"The UAE PMI crept back up to 56.6 in October, just shy of August's over three-year high of 56.7, indicating that the non-oil private sector had continued to grow at a robust pace at the start of the fourth quarter. The upturn was led by sharp expansions in business activity and new orders, giving further evidence that domestic firms were not only weathering the global economic storms, but enjoying strong demand growth," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New order inflows were higher and faster in October, with some panelists citing that new clients, lower prices, improved services and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar had contributed to the rise in sales.

Price pressures remained only modest in October, as lower fuel, metal and transport costs partly offset material price increases elsewhere. To remain competitive firms reduced their output charges for the sixth month running.

The increasing demand put pressure on firms' operating capacity leading to higher backlogs of work. This was partly linked to existing projects and pandemic-linked shipping delays. They responded by hiring more and increasing their purchasing activity in a bid to build inventories for future work.

"In fact, the pace of job creation was the quickest since July 2016. Firms also looked to stock up on inputs as they prepare work schedules to address their backlogs, leading to a rapid increase in purchasing activity that was the fastest for over three years," said Owen.

Despite the pick-up in activity, business confidence towards future output weakened and remained soft by historical standards, the report said. "Where growth was expected, firms attributed this to new projects and hopes that the economy will strengthen."

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

