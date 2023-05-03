Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector accelerated sharply in April as customer demand picked up on the back of softening prices, according to a business survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose further from 55.9 in March to 56.6 in April, only just shy of its post-pandemic peak of 56.7 recorded in August last year.

The uplift was mainly driven by a faster rise in new business inflows, the report said.

"The UAE PMI rose for the third month running in April to signal an even stronger rate of expansion across the non-oil economy, driven by rapidly increasing new orders and retreating inflationary pressures. The relatively mild uptick in business expenses encouraged a number of companies to offer price promotions, which helped to drive an upturn in sales that was the sharpest recorded since late-2021," said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The New Orders Index rose to its highest level since November 2021 in April, as improving market conditions and rising client demand underpinned a strong sales, which, however, was limited to the domestic market.

A number of the companies surveyed indicated that the rising new order volumes were supported by increased price promotions in April.

The firms also made efforts to build capacity levels, resulting in another marked expansion of input stocks. Employment numbers also grew. "Despite easing from March's near seven-year record, the rise in employment was also elevated and above the long-run trend, as firms commented on efforts to combat high workloads and minimise capacity pressures," the report said.

The firms' outlook for the future also improved as they expected demand to continue to rise and was the highest for seven months in April.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

