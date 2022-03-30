RABAT: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Blinken discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the US and ways to strengthen them in various fields to achieve their mutual interests and enhance security and stability in the region.

The sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as developments in the Ukrainian crisis. They also exchanged views on efforts to mitigate its fallout and deescalate the situation at the humanitarian and economic levels, through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action to maintain global security and stability.

The meeting was attended H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.