DUBAI: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, said today that the UAE’s main approach is building bridges and advancing the agenda for stability and prosperity in this rapidly changing world.

Dr. Gargash made this statement during a panel, entitled ‘Are We Ready for A New World Order?’, organised as part of the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022).

"We need to turn the page in our history and reach out to friends and adversaries by rebuilding bridges for everyone," he explained.

Dr. Gargash went on to warn that it was time for the region to "prioritise its own politics" to address security concerns, climate change, food security, equality, and economic integration to become a "major player in a multi-polarity world".

Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, said, we are at an inflection point in history extremely significant in more than 100 years, as the world is on the verge of proceeding into two directions, adding that this could mean that countries will come together for the most prosperous, promising, modern era the world has ever faced by embracing scientific, technological, and diplomatic advances.

For his part, Dr. George Friedman, Founder and Chairman of Geopolitical Futures, agreed that we face a turning point in global affairs. "Recent events will irrevocably reshape the world order and have already started to shift geopolitical alliances around the world," he said. "We have to be at peace with where we are and where we aspire to be."

Economist and former US Presidential Advisor Dr. Pippa Malmgren urged world leaders to accept current challenges and create solutions. She said, "We have been competing at space and under the oceans for the last four years," adding that world leaders could choose a better path.

"I see a future where we have ubiquity, not exclusivity. This means decentralisation of power structures is taking place around the world – in politics, in finance, in industry. We need to create places that allow the entrepreneurial spirit to thrive and survive, and this can only be done together," she said in conclusion.