Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said, “The UNCTAD report for 2022 reaffirms the remarkable and unprecedented achievements resulting from the cumulative balance of FDIs flows in the UAE. These outcomes serve as a testament to the insightful guidance and foresight of our wise leadership in fostering a robust and sustainable national economy."

“They stand as tangible evidence of the successful endeavours undertaken to cultivate a competitive investment environment and implement adaptable economic policies. Furthermore, these results complement the outstanding and exceptional performance witnessed across diverse economic and commercial domains, in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision,” Bin Touq explained.

“Ranking fourth in the world in incubating new projects reflects the UAE’s leading position as a preferred destination for international companies, investors, and entrepreneurs. It solidifies the UAE's appeal as an attractive environment for entrepreneurial ventures and serves as a magnet for regional and global FDIs,” he added.

“The economic legislation and policies adopted by the UAE have played a prominent role in strengthening and building a top-tier investment and business ecosystem in line with international best practices. This proactive approach has facilitated a swift transition towards a new economic model centered around flexibility and innovation. Through collaborative national efforts, we are striving to achieve further growth and prosperity for the UAE economy, boost the country's development trajectory, and uphold its leading and competitive position at the regional and global levels," the UAE Minister of Economy concluded.