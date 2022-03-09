ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the bilateral strategic relations and ways of strengthening joint cooperation.

The two ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the depth of UAE-US's strategic ties and the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries for expanding prospects of joint cooperation in various fields to serve mutual interests of the two countries and their people.