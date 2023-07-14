The UAE welcomed the final statement issued by the Sudan's Neighboring Countries Summit held in Cairo, which underscored the importance of protecting Sudan, preserving its capabilities, preventing its disintegration, and urging full respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt in organising this summit, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts towards a ceasefire, returning to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

The Ministry underscored its firm position in support of an immediate ceasefire in order to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties in a way that enhances the stability of Sudan and meets the aspirations of its people for development and growth.