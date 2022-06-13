A fog alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with expected areas of fog formation to be the Al Dhafra region.

The day will be fair in general and low clouds will form with a chance of light rain. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will gradually increase and will be as high as 43ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow strongly over the sea, causing blowing dust during the day especially eastward.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

