ABU DHABI- Murat Özyeğin, Vice President of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TÜSİAD), said Turkey and the UAE have promising investment environments that offer many opportunities for investors and businesses, underscoring their aspirations to strengthen their economic partnership to establish a new era of sustainable growth.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his visit to the UAE as head of a TÜSİAD delegation to promote cooperation in trade, industry and investment, Özyeğin stressed that the UAE is the key trading partner of Turkey.

His visit to the UAE involved meetings with several economic establishments in the country, most notably the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ministries of economy and climate change and environment, and private sector companies, he added.

TÜSİAD accounts for 80 percent of Turkey’s overall trade and contributes nearly 80 percent to income tax, and creates 50 percent of private-sector job opportunities in Turkey, he further added.

TÜSİAD and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry are key partners in creating an appropriate environment that will encourage partnerships between the two countries, he noted.

Speaking about the current economic situation in Turkey, Özyeğin said his country’s economy grew significantly last year by 11 percent, and has a distinguished investment environment that attracts small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

He highlighted the engagement with Abu Dhabi investment authorities in major investments in tech companies and the six SMEs established recently.

Özyeğin pointed out that Turkey offers a wide range of investment opportunities, as its major exports include cars, textiles, food supplies and financial technology, in addition to substantial agricultural opportunities within other vital sectors, including healthcare, food, tourism and renewable energy, along with major solar power opportunities ready to receive investments, affirming that all these sectors are areas of interest for the UAE.

Turkey actively participated in Expo 2020 Dubai, which was a leading global cultural event, he said in conclusion.