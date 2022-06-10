ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has been ranked as the best country in the Arab World in terms of attraction of Foreign direct investment (FDI) for 2021, according to the newly released United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2022.

The UAE remained the largest recipient of FDI with flows increasing from US$19.88 billion in 2020, to US$20.7 billion in 2021.

The report showed that global flows of FDI recovered to pre-pandemic levels last year, reaching US$1.58 trillion, an increase of 64 percent compared to 2020.