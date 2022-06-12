The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast humid and foggy weather in the country for the coming days.

In the latest statement issued on Saturday evening, the NCM said the weather on Sunday will be fair in general and dusty at times during the day. Some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

From Monday to Thursday, residents can expect humid weather with chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. The day will be fair in general, however, some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast maybe bringing light rain. Temperatures are expected to increases gradually.

“There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime Eastward, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr,” the NCM statement said.

On Sunday, conditions at sea will be rough Westward becoming moderate to slight by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

From Monday to Thursday, conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times far Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

