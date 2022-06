The UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC) aims to raise spending by AED 1.23 billion in the 2022 budget, the council announced in a recent post on Twitter.

Moreover, the FNC seeks to increase revenues by AED 374.98 million this year.

This comes in line with the federal draft law targeting the provision of financial allocations for any updates in the budget.

