Employers in the UAE believe that artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT have many advantages, but some firms are also concerned that they stifle workers’ creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

On the other hand, Nikhil Nanda, director of Innovations Group, says some employees and employers may believe that using AI can free up their time for more creative tasks by handling repetitive and mundane work.

“Others may have concerns that over-reliance on AI tools might stifle employees' critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, thus reducing creativity,” he said.

Artificial intelligence is believed to be the next game-changing technology that will play a crucial role in how people work and employees are recruited. Job seekers can use ChatGPT in several ways to enhance their employment hunt. They can learn about available positions, obtain suggestions for effective job search tactics, build CVs and cover letters, and prepare for job interviews.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, recently said at a summit that AI will replace people if they don’t adopt AI technologies.

“There is no dictionary that tells you the difference between complete and finished. If you adopt artificial intelligence in your life, you’re going to be complete. If you don’t, you’ll be finished. And if you try to reject it altogether, you will be completely finished,” he said while speaking at the Digital Assembly for Generative AI conference in Dubai.

Ali Hosseini, chief digital officer at PwC Middle East, has said that Generative AI (GenAI) will be able to automate a significant part of day-to-day tasks in the next 18-20 months.

Several companies have embraced AI tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and improve communication with customers. AI chatbots like ChatGPT are often used for customer support, automation, and other business functions.

“Companies that effectively balance the use of AI with opportunities for employees to engage in creative problem-solving and innovation are likely to see positive outcomes,” added Nikhil Nanda.

In the recruitment industry, Mayank Patel, VP of Sales EEMENA and country head for the Middle East said AI has many benefits such as creating compelling job content, analysing the skill sets of candidates and providing insights on market trends.

“Employers today are looking for candidates with high levels of critical thinking, innovation and high level of emotional skills. The right use of technology is a must when it comes to both employers and job seekers. It is completely on an individual to decide on the usage of AI without compromising on their creativity and self-development process,” he said.

