The UAE was placed in the first position among the Arab countries and 19th globally in attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs), as per the World Investment Report 2022 published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The country has recorded a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in FDIs with a total value of $20.7 billion in 2021, representing 40% of FDIs worth $52.9 billion in the Arab world, according to a press release on Thursday.

The oil, gas, and energy sector accounted for 59% of the total FDIs coming to the UAE last year, followed by the information and communications technology sector with 10%, and the banking, financial, and insurance services sector with 7%.

The UAE also ranked 17th globally in terms of outward investment flow last year, with a total of $22.5 billion and a growth rate of 19% from 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).