ABU DHABI - Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's order to give an additional US$50 million aid to the earthquake victims in Syria reflects the President's desire to strengthen the humanitarian efforts there.

This will help alleviate the sufferings of the Syrian people as the UAE stand by them until their conditions are improved.

He added that the President's orders came in response to calls from international organisations to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Syria.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE was the first country to extend humanitarian support to the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, and pioneered the initiatives for them. As soon as the disaster struck, the leadership wisely guided the team to mobilise relief materials, human and logist resources including volunteers, humanitarian organisations to make a real difference in international relief efforts.

Al Mazrouei reiterated that the UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to people in Syria and Türkiye, including food, shelter and health services. He added that the next phase will see a paradigm shift in the country’s humanitarian and development initiatives in areas most affected by the disaster.