President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the start of his official visit to the UAE.

After being welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Kishida was greeted by groups of children waving UAE and Japanese flags.

His Highness accompanied the Prime Minister to inspect the guard of honour and witness the national anthems of both countries, and a 21-gun salute was sounded to mark the visit.