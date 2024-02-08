President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them at various levels.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during his meeting with José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Spanish minister conveyed the greetings of the King of Spain to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty and his wishes for Spain for further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the Spanish Foreign Minister discussed the relations of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Spain and the possibilities of opening new horizons for cooperation, especially in the economic, investment and development fields, in addition to the educational and cultural fields and other areas that serve the development priorities of the two countries and their prosperity and the interests of their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.