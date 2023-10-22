President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon the Singaporean Prime Minister's arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, an official reception ceremony was accorded. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan escorted the Prime Minister of Singapore to the dais, where the national anthems of both the UAE and Singapore were played. A 21-gun salute was fired, while a contingent of the honour guard stood in formation, extending a traditional welcome to mark his visit.

In attendance at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and a number of senior State officials.

The Singaporean Prime Minister arrived in the country earlier for an official visit scheduled over several days, accompanied by a delegation including various ministers and senior officials.