ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them across various fields, including economic development. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of interest.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Rishi Sunak on his election as UK new Prime Minister, wishing him success in his new duties.

“The UAE and UK share a deeply-rooted history of friendship and partnership, and I look forward to building on our strong ties to benefit our two nations and our people,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

For his part, Sunak thanked His Highness for his sincere wishes, underscoring the strong ties between the two friendly countries.



