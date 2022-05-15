President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed, and the people of the UAE on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant more security, prosperity, stability and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere feelings, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people all progress and prosperity.