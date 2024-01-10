AHMEDABAD - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has participated in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in India, following an invitation from the Indian Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi.

Held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the three-day summit is being attended by numerous heads of state, government officials, decision-makers, and business and finance professionals from around the world.

Speaking at the summit, His Highness thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the invitation and congratulated him on the summit’s 20th anniversary. The UAE President noted that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit – which was first founded by His Excellency Narendra Modi – has become an important international forum for the exchange of expertise in economic growth and investment.

His Highness also extended his appreciation to His Excellency Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, for his insightful remarks during the opening ceremony.

Addressing the summit attendees, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said, “It is a pleasure to join our friends from India and across the globe at this summit, embarking on a collaborative journey to discover pathways to prosperity and progress for our peoples and nations.”

His Highness extended his thanks to the event’s participants and organisers, and expressed his best wishes for the success of the summit in achieving an outcome that fosters cooperation, development, and prosperity for everyone involved.

The delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit included His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohamed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President; Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; in addition to other officials.

His Highness was welcomed to the summit venue earlier in the day by Prime Minister Modi, with the two leaders engaging in cordial conversation and posing for official photographs.