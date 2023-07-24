ROME: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today had discussions with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel, in separate meetings on the sidelines of the International Conference on Development and Migration which took place in the Italian capital, Rome.

During the meetings, His Highness discussed various aspects of the relations between the UAE and Tunisia, Lebanon, and the European Union. The parties also explored ways to support and develop these relations for the benefit of the people of all countries involved.

The meetings also discussed the agenda of the International Conference on Development and Migration, and its outcomes, with all sides expressing their hope that the conference will achieve its desired objectives aimed at addressing the causes of irregular migration and protecting the lives and dignity of migrants.

The Tunisian President, the Lebanese Prime Minister, and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council praised the announcement of a financial contribution of US$100 million by the UAE, which aims to support developmental projects in countries affected by irregular migration, including backing initiatives proposed in the Rome Process.

President Saied, Prime Minister Mikati, European Commission President von der Leyen and European Council President Michel expressed their appreciation for the UAE's approach and efforts in addressing humanitarian issues and for the country’s constructive and impactful contributions in tackling common global challenges.

The two meetings were also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.