DUBAI – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met a number of world leaders, officials and heads of delegations participating in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which kicked off today in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed held separate meetings with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government; Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay; and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His Highness had discussions with world leaders and heads of delegations regarding collaboration between the UAE and their nations, focusing on crucial areas such as the economy, development, and others that impact growth and sustainability initiatives. These efforts aim to serve the mutual interests and bring benefits to the peoples of both countries.

The meetings also addressed the World Government Summit 2023, with its theme of 'Shaping Future Governments.' The summit's significance was highlighted, including the strategic visions and cutting-edge ideas it covers, which aim to predict the future of governments and work towards a better future for nations and communities. By empowering decision-makers and boosting their preparedness for the future, the summit aims to contribute to this brighter future.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.