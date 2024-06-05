President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, His Highness the UAE President congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his best wishes for the continued prosperity, progress, and development of Kuwait and its people under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Emir of Kuwait conveyed his appreciation for the warm sentiments, which reflect the strong bonds between the two countries and their peoples.

He also wished the UAE continued development and prosperity.