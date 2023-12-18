ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished President El-Sisi success in leading Egypt and continuing to log achievements in the country's track record. His Highness the UAE President lauded the growing UAE-Egypt ties, highlighting the importance of building on such growth to serve the interests of their people and enhance stability in the region.