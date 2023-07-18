The UAE, represented by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), participated in the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), which was held on 17th and 18th July in the Azeri capital, Baku.

The two-day event co-organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture brings together about 100 delegations from 20 member states of the Chamber.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the FCCI, represented the federation at the meeting, which was attended by some 100 delegations from 20 countries.

Al Mazrouei said the discussions addressed several important issues that contribute to advancing economic and trade cooperation, increasing trade volumes, and revitalising intraregional trade among Islamic countries.

Al Mazroui affirmed the FCCI's commitment, as a representative of the UAE’s private sector, to participating in such events organised by economic entities and associations and preserving the active membership of the UAE and the FCCI in the ICCIA’s Board of Directors.

He also highlighted his keenness to improve the relations of the UAE's private sector with its counterparts in the business sectors of member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is an affiliated institution of the OIC and is the sole representative of the private sector in 57 Member Islamic Countries. It aims at strengthening closer collaboration in the field of trade, commerce, information technology, insurance/reinsurance, shipping, banking, promotion of investment opportunities and joint ventures in the Member countries.