Non-oil business conditions in the UAE strengthened in June due to increase in output and new orders reaching a four-year high, a new business survey revealed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in June from 55.5 in May, continuously improving in each of the past 31 survey periods.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The ability of firms to secure increasing volumes of new business continued unabated in June, with growth of new work actually accelerating to a four-year high. Some of this growth was predicated on the offer of discounts to customers, however, which may not be sustainable in the long-term given that input costs are rising."

Efforts to price competitively were evident in data on output charges, which decreased for the fourteenth successive month in June. Overall, input prices rose for the fifth month running, according to the survey.

Job opportunities in June increased, extending the current sequence of job creation to 14 months. Higher staffing levels were linked to rising workloads and the recruitment of additional sales workers.

"The extent of the inflows in new work was such that backlogs of work continued to rise in June despite a ramping up of activity, further job creation and an expansion of purchasing activity," Harker said.

"This should therefore support further increases in staffing levels in the months to come as firms try to keep on top of workloads," he added.

The non-oil sector is well paced for further growth in H2 with confidence that new orders will continue to grow, the survey noted.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaira@lseg.com)