The UAE's non-oil foreign trade for the first half (H1) of the year jumped by 17% to AED1.58 trillion ($430 billion), according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This is the first time the country's non-oil foreign trade has surpassed the AED1 trillion mark for the half-year period, the vice president said on Twitter.

"For the first time, our non-oil foreign trade exceeds the one trillion dirhams barrier in just half a year," he said, citing that the country's economic growth has so far been "progressive and solid".

"Our economic growth is progressive and solid, our trade environment is the best, our infrastructure is not matched by any country, and our economic approach is consistent, fair and open to everyone," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are optimistic about a new economic year full of work, achievement and unique projects," he continued.

The UAE economy grew by around 8.2% during the first quarter of the year, according to the country's central bank. Real gross domestic product (GDP) has been forecast to rise by 5.4% in 2022 and 4.2% next year.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

