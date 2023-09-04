NEW DELHI - National flags of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt are among those fluttering on New Delhi’s skyline from this weekend, ahead of the G20 Summitو to be held on September 9-10.

These four Arab countries are among the 28 nations and 15 international organisations attending the 18th G20 Summit in the centre of India’s capital for the two-day meeting.

The flags are visible all over the city. In addition to the road from Delhi airport to the Pragati Maidan complex, which houses the Summit venue, 43 sets of national flags of the participants have also been strategically placed on the road from the airport to Rajghat.

A dedicated “G20 Park” in a suburb of New Delhi is also flying the national colours of the UAE, other participating Arab countries and the rest of the attendee nations.

Large LED screens dedicated to G20 themes are ready and several colourful fountains have been built as city beautification projects for the high level gathering of leaders.