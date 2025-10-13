The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to activate electronic and digital linkage, enabling the Ministry’s authentication of marriage contracts issued by the Judicial Department through the Department’s website and smart application.

This step aims to simplify procedures and deliver fully integrated smart services that support the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The new system allows users to complete all authentication procedures for marriage contracts entirely through the ADJD’s digital platforms, obtaining an instantly approved and electronically certified copy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The certified copy is valid for use both inside and outside the UAE, saving time and effort while ensuring fast and reliable service.

The MoU was signed by Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri affirmed that this step comes as part of the ongoing efforts to support the government’s digital transformation journey and to deliver innovative services, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for the development of pioneering and flexible judicial services distinguished by innovation, supporting Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

Al Abri added that providing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ authentication service for marriage contracts through ADJD’s digital platforms represents a qualitative leap in enhancing the speed and efficiency of procedures. It offers proactive and seamless services focused on meeting customer needs, while continuously developing the government service system based on the latest technologies.

For his part, Omar Al Shamsi stated that the signing of this MoU with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department embodies the wise leadership’s directives and aligns with the Ministry’s strategic vision to strengthen government integration and develop comprehensive digital services that place people first.

Al Shamsi noted that the Ministry has initiated the first phase of digital integration with ADJD through marriage contract authentication, with plans to expand this linkage to include the authentication of all documents issued by the Department—contributing to enhanced service quality and improved quality of life.