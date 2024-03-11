President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory messages from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic nations, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also received similar messages from Arab and Muslim leaders marking the holy occasion.