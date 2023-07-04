The UAE aims to create 50,000 new green jobs by 2030 while ensuring sustainable economic growth, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said in Abu Dhabi.

During a media briefing, the minister revealed the details of the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which was first launched in 2017, and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet to enhance the country’s efforts to meet its climate and net-zero commitments by 2050.

“Through both strategies, we aim to shape a prosperous, climate-safe, energy-secure future for our nation, while contributing to the global agenda for environmental sustainability,” Al Mazrouei said.

In line with the updated objectives, the UAE will invest between Dh150-200 billion by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth in the UAE. The strategy aims to improve individual and institutional energy consumption efficiency rates to reduce carbon emissions and enhance environmental sustainability. This will contribute to achieving financial savings of Dh100 billion and creating 50,000 new green jobs by 2030.

“The UAE presents a shining example for adopting policies and strategies that contribute to shaping a more sustainable future at home and globally. We took on the task of updating the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to accelerate the energy transition and increase the share of clean energy in our energy mix to become climate neutral by 2050 and help achieve our vision of a sustainable development.”

Through elaborate presentations, Al Mazrouei pointed out the targets set for 2030, including raising energy efficiency by 45 per cent and total cost of generation set between Dh350-400 billion among others.

UAE ranks second in energy transition

Highlighting the UAE’s remarkable gains in energy transition, Al Mazrouei said that the country has climbed eight positions from the previous year to rank second globally in the Green Future Index 2023. The UAE rose in the rankings of the ‘energy transition’ category, which assesses the contribution and growth rate of renewable, and clean, energy generation in each country.

Meanwhile, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, pointed out that the UAE aims to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

“Over the last decade, the UAE has increased renewable energy capacity more than any other country in the world, and by 2030 aims to more than triple this capacity again to reach a total of 14.2 GW.”

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said the updated version of the energy strategy will position the UAE at the forefront of the global energy transition.

“It will support the target of achieving a grid emission factor of 0.27 kg CO2/kWh by 2030, which is lower than the global average, to achieve net zero in the energy and water sectors by 2050. It will also help the UAE more than triple the share of renewable energy by 2030 to stay on track with its climate change mitigation goals, as well as help increase the share of installed clean energy capacity in the total energy mix to 30 per cent by 2030.”

Long-term low-carbon hydrogen strategy

Al Mazrouei underlined the National Hydrogen Strategy is a long-term plan to turn the UAE into a leading and reliable producer and supplier of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031.

“The strategy serves as a crucial tool to help the UAE achieve its commitment to net zero by 2050 and accelerate the global hydrogen economy.”

Dr Al Jaber said the UAE is on track to be a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031.

“By building on our expertise in the energy sector and exporting hydrogen, the UAE will play a critical role in speeding up the decarbonisation of the global economy. The world must double its hydrogen production by 2030 and the UAE is committed to leading by example as we prepare to host COP28.”

Eng Al Olama noted the National Hydrogen Strategy involves “tangible steps” to establish two hydrogen oases and explore three future ones to consolidate the UAE’s position as a reliable producer and supplier of clean energy through enhancing hydrogen production capacities.

“The strategy contributes to fostering the domestic market, developing a regulatory framework and policies that support hydrogen as a sustainable fuel for the future, strengthening regional collaboration, and bolstering investments in research and development.”

Eng Al Olama added that the strategy emphasises the importance of economic growth and will help create thousands of jobs in the hydrogen sector by 2050, in addition to reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industries, land transport, aviation, and sea freight, by 25 per cent by 2031.

