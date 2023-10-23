The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced ‘The Industrialist Career Fair’, taking place on 24th-26th October, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The first-of-its-kind in the region, the sector-centric exhibition showcases job opportunities for Emiratis in industry and advanced technology.

The three-day inaugural event aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, to empower local talent through ‘The Industrial Programme’, equipping Emiratis with the necessary skills to thrive in the workplace.

During the exhibition, Emirati talent will be matched with more than 500 vacancies across more than 73 industrial companies for immediate hiring, in addition to training opportunities at institutions including the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).

The Industrialist Career Fair will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group. It aims to attract over 2,000 Emirati jobseekers.