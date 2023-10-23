The UAE and India are seeking to identify and include more commodities to diversify bilateral trade, according to the UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali.

The diversification of traded commodities can broaden the scope of economic cooperation and make local currency transactions even more versatile, he told Mint, an Indian business daily.

The framework outlined in the memoranda of understanding signed by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeks to promote the use of national currencies in commercial transactions.

“The increasing trend of local currency trade between India and the UAE has the potential to usher in a new era of trade ties between the two nations,” he added.

Bilateral non-oil trade reached $50.5 billion from May 2022 to April 2023 - the first 12 months of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) - rising 5.8% year-on-year, the official said, citing initial estimates.

He added that India, Europe, and the Middle East MoU for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) could potentially reduce shipping costs and facilitate efficient trade in goods and services.

“The UAE’s strategic geographical location and well-developed infrastructure, particularly its ports and transportation networks, make it a key player in enhancing connectivity within the IMEC,” Alshaali told the newspaper.

In July 2022, the UAE announced an investment of $2 billion to set up food parks across India as part of efforts by the four-nation grouping I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) to help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.

“We are currently working on this with all partners of the group to establish the parks, and several meetings have taken place for the next steps,” he revealed.

