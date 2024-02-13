Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the Republic of India is a key partner for the UAE, as the two countries are bound by strong ties that are enhanced by shared values and mutual interests.

The two countries have always been keen to continue their cooperation in various fields, especially energy, infrastructure, transportation, and logistics, he added.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India to the UAE, Al Mazrouei said that the visit has an important value for both sides due to its role in supporting the shared visions and strategies, enhancing harmony in positions, and achieving sustainable development in various sectors.

He also emphasised that the visit contributes to strengthening the UAE-India relations to new and promising horizons.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure affirmed that the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the UAE is an extension of the historical relations and high-level mutual visits, the last of which was the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India last January, during which His Highness discussed with the Indian Prime Minister the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and broaden them, especially at the development level.

He explained that India is an important country for the UAE and that developing relations with it is a priority. It is also one of the UAE's largest partners in the world, as the Indian companies are among the largest investors in the oil and gas sector in the UAE, while the UAE is the fifth-largest supplier of crude oil to India, accounting for 8 percent.

In support of the efforts of the two countries and to enhance their cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Al Mazrouei explained that the UAE and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in May 2022 aimed at exploring ways to combat climate change through a partnership between the public and private sectors to develop the deployment of renewable energy solutions, green hydrogen, and carbon markets, and to raise the level of efficiency in the agricultural sector and sustainable financing.

He also pointed out that the bilateral relations between the two countries has great support from the leadership of the two countries and reflect a shared vision to expand and diversify the umbrella of the comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve sustainable development, to include new sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and transportation.

He drew attention that bilateral relations between the two countries are witnessing a momentum through the exchange of high-level visits.