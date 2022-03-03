Bilateral trade between the UAE and India is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $60 billion in 2019, according to a new report.

KPMG and the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) said there had been substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) flows between the two countries in the past decade, with cumulative FDI at $57 billion.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE estimates that investment from the emirates into India stands at $17-18 billion, $11 billion of which is in the form of FDI.

The majority of India’s FDI has been in the coal, oil and gas and real estate sectors, while the UAE’s FDI has primarily flowed into real estate and ceramics and glass, the report said.

India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner after China, and the UAE is India’s third largest trading partner after the USA and China.

