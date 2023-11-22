ABU DHABI – Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President, said that the UAE has emerged as a global leader in economic and social development, sustainability, and emissions reduction thanks to the country leadership's visionary guidance.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber added: “It is a significant accomplishment that Expo City Dubai, the site of COP28, will be powered by renewable energy produced here in the UAE. This has been made possible by the world-class scale and ambition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with key phases developed by Masdar."



He continued: “The solar-powered electricity to be used at Expo City Dubai has been accredited through the International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) scheme. It is a tangible demonstration of our climate action leadership and another step forward in decarbonization at home and abroad, as we call on the world to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 to keep the ambition of 1.5 degrees within reach.”