ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the pension disbursement dates for the year 2024.

GPSSA said that pension disbursements will take place on the 27th of each month, with exceptions to months such as January, April and July, where pension will be disbursed on the 26, in addition to October, where pension will be disbursed even earlier.

GPSSA emphasises that announcing the dates early allows pensioners to proactively manage their financial plans throughout the year and make necessary arrangements.