Since its launch in 2018, the Government Skills Bank initiative has established itself as a central hub for professionals with specialised expertise and competencies among employees of the federal government.

Initiated by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the project's core concept revolves around registering and identifying such individuals, and systematically documenting their skills and expertise through the dedicated online portal (skillsbank.fahr.gov.ae).

As of the first half of the current year, data released by the Authority reveals that 3,324 employees working in the federal sector are now registered with the Government Skills Bank.

The project aims to assist and empower ministries and federal entities by facilitating access to experts, specialists, and competent individuals with skills aligning with the federal entity's needs. This initiative seeks to leverage their capabilities for institutional development and knowledge management within the federal government.

FAHR clarifies that identifying members within the Government Skills Bank network in ministries and federal entities fosters a knowledge-sharing environment. This enhances institutional memory, clarifies employee expertise, and improves efficiency for ministries and federal entities to find suitable experts. Additionally, it optimises resource utilisation and streamlines expenses.

FAHR relies on a set of criteria to assess member skills, including years of relevant experience, professional certifications, relevant qualifications, training/mentoring delivered, and conference participation as a speaker.

Selection criteria for the network consider the expertise's relevance to entity and federal government needs, practical experience, achievements in the field, academic qualifications and certifications, familiarity with best practices, communication and interpersonal skills, knowledge transfer abilities, and professional volunteering contributions.

Nominations for membership occur through self-nomination, workplace colleagues, or direct supervisors.