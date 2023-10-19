A new initiative in the UAE to provide free meals to public school students by 2025 will also serve as a means to boost local farms and create new jobs, according to Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Speaking at the First Global Summit of the Global School Meals Coalition in Paris on Thursday, Almheiri announced the new initiative, along with sharing insight into how the UAE community would benefit from this move by the creation a new market for local farmers.

“We are aiming to ensure at least 70% of food items for the new school meals initiative will be sourced locally and increase community-based job creation – with at least 30% of the workforce associated with this programme from low-income communities close to the schools,” she revealed.

Almheiri added that the initiative, which would start its rollout in 2023-2024, is in line with the UAE’s COP28 Food Systems and Agricultural Agenda that was launched in July to transform global food systems and ensure their long-term sustainability.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

