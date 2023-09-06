PHOTO
BEIJING - The United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, will visit China during Sept. 8-16, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Chinese state news agency Xinhua said
PHOTO
BEIJING - The United Arab Emirates Federal National Council Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, will visit China during Sept. 8-16, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.