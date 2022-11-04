DUBAI - Members of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Chairperson of the Group, met with Alexander Radwan, Member of the German Bundestag.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the importance of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation, as well as uniting their stances and views on issues of mutual concern, and exchanging expertise, knowledge and parliamentary practices.

They also discussed the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Germany, which dates back 50 years, and ways of reinforcing them in the areas of science, health, higher education, scholarship, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

The meeting addressed the importance of strengthening the parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries, in line with the significant developments in their bilateral ties, and in light of their strategic partnership.

The meeting also discussed the potential launch of joint projects with leading companies in the technology, clean energy and green economy sectors.