ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2022 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, led by Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, is participating in the joint annual meeting of Arab Financial Institutions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today.

In attendance are Arab finance and economy ministers, governors of Arab central banks, heads of Arab finance institutions, several representatives of regional and international organisations, and financial and economic experts.

The UAE delegation includes Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and many senior officials and financial experts from MoF and CBUAE.

Mohamed Al Hussaini noted the importance of these meetings as a leading Arab platform to discuss critical financial and economic topics and updates and future strategies and plans in sustainable development fields in Arab countries. This is in addition to opening channels of constructive dialogue to advance joint Arab economic growth, develop and activate its mechanisms, and benefit from other countries’ experiences.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to participate in these meetings to exchange the vision and develop plans, consolidate the Arab region’s position and boost the economies of its countries. The ministry is always keen to share experiences on the economy and financial and monetary policies and introduce the UAE's pioneering financial model and its forward-looking vision in building a better future for tomorrow’s generations."

The annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions included: - The 51st annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development - The 45th annual meeting of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) Board of Governors - The 46th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Bank for the Economic Development in Africa - The 49th meeting of the Shareholders’ Council of the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation - The 46th annual meeting of the Board of Shareholders of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development; and - The 13th regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers During his opening speech at the 51st annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Al Hussaini thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, for holding these meetings under their patronage. Al Hussaini also thanked Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, for hosting the meetings of Arab Financial Institutions.

He said, "The exceptional circumstances that Arab countries are witnessing have become an obstacle to development efforts, which requires us to turn these challenges into opportunities that advance economic and social development in Arab countries. The accelerating technological developments and the increasing competition in global markets requires us to strengthen cooperation and integration among the joint Arab financial institutions to preserve Arab interests, especially providing an appropriate environment to attract local, regional and foreign investments, in addition to promoting trade exchange between our countries to achieve Arab economic integration in various fields."