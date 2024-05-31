The UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi has emphasised the robust and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and China, which have grown significantly since their establishment in 1984.

These relations, strengthened under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Xi Jinping of China, evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018, covering economic, commercial, cultural, political, and diplomatic areas.

Al Hammadi remarked, "We are entering a new era of bilateral relations. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to China holds historic significance, presenting opportunities to further advance economic ties, support initiatives like the Belt and Road, and enhance cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy and infrastructure."

He noted that non-oil trade between the UAE and China has surged nearly 800-fold since the start of diplomatic relations, reaching $95 billion in 2023, with aims to hit $200 billion by 2030.

Al Hammadi also highlighted the importance of educational and cultural exchanges, strengthening communication and collaboration between the two nations. Initiatives like the "100 Schools Project" promote Chinese language and education in the UAE, creating a foundation for cultural exchange.

He added that UAE citizens in China play a vital role in fostering the comprehensive strategic partnership, acting as cultural ambassadors and promoting UAE values and heritage, thus enhancing mutual respect and understanding.

The ambassador stated that approximately one million Chinese tourists visited the UAE last year, a number set to increase. Similarly, UAE tourists to China are growing, drawn by its diverse geography, climate, and high-quality services.